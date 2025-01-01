Menu
6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

340,926 KM

Details Description Features

$5,700

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/1LZ

13183787

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/1LZ

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$5,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
340,926KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC6EG148571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # N173520A
  • Mileage 340,926 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability (STD)

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500