2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Legendary V8 5.3L....Will Not Last!

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 4627038
$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,471KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627038
  • Stock #: T21763A
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC8EZ359283
Exterior Colour
Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
LOCATED AT
Steele Chevrolet
636 Portland Street
Dartmouth B3K-4Z8
(902) 434-4100
1 (855) 622-3756

MVI ONLY

No Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Onstar
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

