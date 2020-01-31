2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LOCATED AT

Steele Chevrolet

636 Portland Street

Dartmouth B3K-4Z8

(902) 434-4100

1 (855) 622-3756



MVI ONLY



No Warranty.

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Onstar

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

remote start

Intermittent Wipers Exterior Alloy Wheels

Running Boards

Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

Power Driver Seat Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features MP3

BACKUP CAMERA

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.