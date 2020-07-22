+ taxes & licensing
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
This 2014 Chevrolet Trax LS is equipped with luxury car-level features. ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), AIR BAGS, 10 TOTAL, FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS, Wipers, rear, intermittent, Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay.*This Chevrolet Trax LS Has Everything You Want *Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel, USB/iPod/MP3/Auxiliary audio input jack, Transmission, Manual, 6 speed with manual transmission shift indicator, Traction control, Tires, P205/70R16 SL blackwall all season, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, Touring ride and handling, Suspension, MacPherson strut front suspension and compound crank rear suspension, Sunshades, driver and passenger with covered illuminated vanity mirror, Steering, Variable assist electric power, Steering wheel, controls, audio, phone, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, Spare wheel - 16" x 4" steel, Spare tire, 16" blackwall, Seating, passenger, 2-way manual adjuster, Seating, Front driver and passenger, deluxe bucket -inc: adjustable head restraints, fold flat passenger seat, Seating, driver, 4-way manual adjuster, power lumbar with inside armrest.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: It's the right-sized crossover that's designed, engineered and built for your urban adventures. The 2014 Chevrolet Trax literally stands apart. Its stature gives you an elevated vantage point to observe all the action on the streets. Its wide track and muscular form contribute to a confident stance that is paid off by nimble, yet authoritative handling. Having to travel light is not an issue with 530 L (18.7 cu. ft.) behind the rear seats and a maximum of 1,371 L (48.4 cu. ft.) of space with the rear seats folded flat. The interior can be easily reconfigured to maximize versatility, thanks to the 60/40 flip-and-fold rear seat and fold-flat front passenger seat. The fun begins at every stoplight, thanks to the confident acceleration of the 1.4L turbocharged ECOTEC engine that's standard in every Trax. The horsepower is 138, but it's the 148 lb.-ft of at-the-ready torque that makes Trax so responsive to every touch of the accelerator pedal. Trax also gives you two ways of engaging more directly in your driving, with a standard six-speed manual transmission on LS models, and a six-speed automatic transmission on LT and LTZ models that is also available on LS. Turbocharging doesn't only increase power generation, it also enhances fuel efficiency delivering a 5.7L/100 km hwy fuel consumption rating that is unsurpassed by any other compact crossover. Equally impressive is the 7.8 L/100 km in the city. Trax offers an available on-demand All-Wheel Drive system that gives you added grip through all four seasons. The available Chevrolet MyLink Radio connects your compatible smartphone to the MyLink 178mm color touch-screen display and enables you to use screen, voice commands, or the steering wheel-mounted controls. The system also allows you to access apps like Stitcher SmartRadio and TuneIn that can stream over 70,000 radio stations from around the world and best enjoyed with the available seven-speaker Bose premium sound system that features its own amplifier.
