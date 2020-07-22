Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Trax

120,566 KM

Details Description Features

$9,769

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,769

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$9,769

+ taxes & licensing

120,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5674392
  • Stock #: 14232
  • VIN: 3GNCJKEB0EL198466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,566 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Chevrolet Trax LS is equipped with luxury car-level features. ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), AIR BAGS, 10 TOTAL, FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS, Wipers, rear, intermittent, Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay.*This Chevrolet Trax LS Has Everything You Want *Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel, USB/iPod/MP3/Auxiliary audio input jack, Transmission, Manual, 6 speed with manual transmission shift indicator, Traction control, Tires, P205/70R16 SL blackwall all season, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, Touring ride and handling, Suspension, MacPherson strut front suspension and compound crank rear suspension, Sunshades, driver and passenger with covered illuminated vanity mirror, Steering, Variable assist electric power, Steering wheel, controls, audio, phone, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, Spare wheel - 16" x 4" steel, Spare tire, 16" blackwall, Seating, passenger, 2-way manual adjuster, Seating, Front driver and passenger, deluxe bucket -inc: adjustable head restraints, fold flat passenger seat, Seating, driver, 4-way manual adjuster, power lumbar with inside armrest.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: It's the right-sized crossover that's designed, engineered and built for your urban adventures. The 2014 Chevrolet Trax literally stands apart. Its stature gives you an elevated vantage point to observe all the action on the streets. Its wide track and muscular form contribute to a confident stance that is paid off by nimble, yet authoritative handling. Having to travel light is not an issue with 530 L (18.7 cu. ft.) behind the rear seats and a maximum of 1,371 L (48.4 cu. ft.) of space with the rear seats folded flat. The interior can be easily reconfigured to maximize versatility, thanks to the 60/40 flip-and-fold rear seat and fold-flat front passenger seat. The fun begins at every stoplight, thanks to the confident acceleration of the 1.4L turbocharged ECOTEC engine that's standard in every Trax. The horsepower is 138, but it's the 148 lb.-ft of at-the-ready torque that makes Trax so responsive to every touch of the accelerator pedal. Trax also gives you two ways of engaging more directly in your driving, with a standard six-speed manual transmission on LS models, and a six-speed automatic transmission on LT and LTZ models that is also available on LS. Turbocharging doesn't only increase power generation, it also enhances fuel efficiency delivering a 5.7L/100 km hwy fuel consumption rating that is unsurpassed by any other compact crossover. Equally impressive is the 7.8 L/100 km in the city. Trax offers an available on-demand All-Wheel Drive system that gives you added grip through all four seasons. The available Chevrolet MyLink Radio connects your compatible smartphone to the MyLink 178mm color touch-screen display and enables you to use screen, voice commands, or the steering wheel-mounted controls. The system also allows you to access apps like Stitcher SmartRadio and TuneIn that can stream over 70,000 radio stations from around the world and best enjoyed with the available seven-speaker Bose premium sound system that features its own amplifier.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
AIR BAGS 10 TOTAL FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 140,396 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass LI...
 22,791 KM
$29,744 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel
 44,000 KM
$48,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory