Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

134,254 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 6482196
  2. 6482196
Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

134,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6482196
  • Stock #: 21-1472A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,254 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Minivans, 4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Load Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P 30TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE 2nd Row Power Windows Special Key Fob Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Body Colour Bodyside Moulding Body Colour Sill Applique Fog Lamps ...
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 42,215 KM
$30,977 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 46,100 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 59,605 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory