2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Super Dave's Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 115,872 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, Stow'N Go Badge, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Sunscreen Glass, Body Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, Floor Console w/Cupholder, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler. This Dodge Grand Caravan has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Grand Caravan SXT
Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Rear Doors, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 -inc: Handsfree not included, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Locking Glove Box, LED Brakelights, Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Whether it is taking the family across town, moving furniture, camping out, or even just tackling errands, the 2014 Grand Caravan can help make it happen. It features the Dodge signature crosshair grille, confident body sculpting, and ends with gorgeous ring-shaped LED taillamps. It has seating for up to seven or lots of cargo space - your choice. Dodge Grand Caravan offers a total of 81 different seating and cargo configurations, made easy by seats that simply stow in the floor without having to be removed. The base level American Value Package gives you a generous helping of standard features. Some of the items included are 2-zone manual air conditioning, steering wheel audio controls, in-floor storage bins in the second row, and comfortable cloth seats. SXT ad R/T trims give you great convenience features like dual power sliding doors and a power liftgate, so you can get your precious cargo in and out with ease. Also, with the SXT and R/T models, you can get the available Dual DVD / Blu-Ray Entertainment. Great for long trips, it gives you a Blu-Ray / DVD player and the second and third rows each get their own 9-inch video screen overhead. With a 283 HP, 3.6L Pentastar V6 under the hood, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, you'll get a generous EPA Estimated 25 MPG Highway. When properly equipped, all Caravan trims can tow up to 3,600 lbs., and Trailer Sway Damping helps keep what you are towing safe and secure on the road. It possesses a steel safety cage, seven airbags, including front multistage airbags, and front and rear crumple zones to help redirect impact away energy from passengers. For 2014, the big news is that you can buy the optional 30th Anniversary model, which includes numerous convenience, luxury, and trim features that would otherwise be stand alone options or parts of other packages. Drive the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Today.
Vehicle Features
