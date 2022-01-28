$31,990+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$31,990
- Listing ID: 8176453
- Stock #: 15263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 114,445 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction, (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm, more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5800 rpm), transmission oil cooler, FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol, Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers, Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel trim, 43.2 cm x 20.3 cm (17") bright machined aluminum, Wheel arch moldings, black, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive -inc: tow/haul mode, cruise grade braking, powertrain grade braking, Transfer case, electronic AutoTrac with rotary dial controls, Tires, P255/70R17, blackwall all-season, Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear. This GMC Sierra 1500 has a dependable Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your GMC Sierra 1500 SLE The Envy of Your Friends
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door, Tailgate, EZ lift and lower, Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top, Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptic, Sunshades, visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion, Steering wheel, manual tilt -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature, Steering wheel, leather wrapped wheel with audio and cruise controls, Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist, Spare tire, full size 432 mm (17") steel spare, SiriusXM satellite radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more, digital quality sound. *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply. IMPORTANT - If you decide to continue your service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call 1-877-209-0079 to cancel. See SiriusXM "Terms & Conditions" for complete terms at siriusxm.ca. Other fees and taxes will apply. All fees and programming subject to change.*, Single slot CD/MP3 player, Seats, front, 40/20/40 split bench -inc: manual recline, manual driver lumbar, centre fold-down armrest w/storage, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, storage pockets, Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters, Recovery hooks, front frame mounted, black, Rear vision camera system, Rear child security locks, Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor, Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench seat and 3 with bucket seat, OnStar, in vehicle communications system and assistance service, 6 months of Directions and Connections plan with turn-by-turn navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, adviser assisted routing available. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Service may vary by model and conditions.*.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: The 2014 Sierras innovative powertrains and handsome aesthetics should appeal to longtime GMC fans and tempt buyers new to the brand. In just one of many "mine is bigger" battles in the half-ton truck market, the 2014 Sierras 12,000-pound max tow rating is expected to be king at least for now.
Vehicle Features
