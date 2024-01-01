Menu
117,928 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

LX

2014 Honda Civic

LX

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,928KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E44EH026343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  Stock # 16865
  • Mileage 117,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 15" x 6.5J Steel w/Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S), Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material. This Honda Civic has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Honda Civic LX The Envy of Your Friends
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 1 USB device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, front speakers and rear speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Immobilizer, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment, Grille w/Chrome Bar, Glove Box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers.

Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Tech-Savviest Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Late-Model Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic remains one of the best small-car values around. Be it the standard sedan, sporty coupe, racy Si trim, frugal hybrid or ultra-clean CNG model, there is a Civic to meet almost any demand.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Honda Civic