2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT (Unlimited Km Engine Protection)

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

$10,588

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,465KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4658814
  • Stock #: D755852A
  • VIN: KMHD35LH2EU166460
Exterior Colour
Titanium Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

Unlimited Km Engine Protection...Titanium Gray Metallic 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS Unlimited Km Engine Protection FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L DOHCCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsCARFAX Canada One Owner

**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **NOT A PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.



**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **NOT A PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.

Warranty is Available. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

