This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Clearcoat Paint, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre shopping for a competent, stylish, efficient compact SUV with lots of features and an affordable price, plus a great warranty, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport should be on your list.
