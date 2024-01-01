2014 Hyundai Veloster

Menu
140,433 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Used
140,433KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD7EU197351

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 140,433 KM

ULTRA BLACK PEARL, BLACK, CLOTH & SIMULATED LEATHER BOLSTER SEATS, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy -inc: painted inserts, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: ignition key interlock system, electronic shift lock system, Hillstart Assist Control w/steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters; Clutch type: dry dual plate w/dual diaphragm spring, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/40R18 Silica -inc: compact spare (T125/80D15), Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams. This Hyundai VELOSTER has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Hyundai VELOSTER EcoShift DCT The Envy of Your Friends
Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Dimension Premium Audio -inc: LG high resolution 7" touchscreen navigation system, 450-watt (45W x 10 channels), 8 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, 1 centre speaker, 2 rear speakers and 1 subwoofer), external amplifier, rearview camera, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks, RCA cable, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, steering wheel-mounted audio controls (volume, seek, mode) and speed-sensitive automatic volume control, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, LED Brakelights, Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material, Immobilizer, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints, driver's seat power lumbar support, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: If your budget is limited to around $25K, but you want something smart, stylish and totally unique, the 2014 Hyundai Veloster delivers it in an affordable, fun and fuel-efficient package. You can even get a slick 6-speed manual transmission an increasingly rare feature these days.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ULTRA BLACK PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK CLOTH & SIMULATED LEATHER BOLSTER SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

