$10,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Veloster
EcoShift DCT
2014 Hyundai Veloster
EcoShift DCT
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 140,433 KM
Vehicle Description
ULTRA BLACK PEARL, BLACK, CLOTH & SIMULATED LEATHER BOLSTER SEATS, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy -inc: painted inserts, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: ignition key interlock system, electronic shift lock system, Hillstart Assist Control w/steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters; Clutch type: dry dual plate w/dual diaphragm spring, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/40R18 Silica -inc: compact spare (T125/80D15), Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams. This Hyundai VELOSTER has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Hyundai VELOSTER EcoShift DCT The Envy of Your Friends
Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Dimension Premium Audio -inc: LG high resolution 7" touchscreen navigation system, 450-watt (45W x 10 channels), 8 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, 1 centre speaker, 2 rear speakers and 1 subwoofer), external amplifier, rearview camera, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks, RCA cable, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, steering wheel-mounted audio controls (volume, seek, mode) and speed-sensitive automatic volume control, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, LED Brakelights, Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material, Immobilizer, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints, driver's seat power lumbar support, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: If your budget is limited to around $25K, but you want something smart, stylish and totally unique, the 2014 Hyundai Veloster delivers it in an affordable, fun and fuel-efficient package. You can even get a slick 6-speed manual transmission an increasingly rare feature these days.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Call Dealer
866-483-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503