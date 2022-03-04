2014 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
86,501 KM

Details Description Features

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
Limited

Limited

Location

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

86,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8627954
  • Stock #: 15502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Iceland Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,501 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Full Size Spare Tire, Class III Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning Plus, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, GPS Navigation, GPS Antenna Input, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory, Power Liftgate, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Ventilated Front Seats, High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: GVW/Payload Rating, 3.251 Axle Ratio, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes, Compass, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF. This Jeep Cherokee has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Cherokee Limited The Envy of Your Friends
BLACK/ICELAND GREY, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 3.251 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/55R18 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT, Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: If you want Jeep off-road capabilities in your small SUV and are willing to sacrifice a little room to get them, the Cherokee is for you.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
GVW/Payload Rating
3.251 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK/ICELAND GREY PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning Lan...
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: GVW/Payload Rating 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes

