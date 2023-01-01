$11,795+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2014 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$11,795
- Listing ID: 10073124
- Stock #: 70652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,087 KM
Vehicle Description
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED MANUAL T355 (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BD SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual T355, ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD), DARK SLATE GREY, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK CLEARCOAT, AIR CONDITIONING BYPASS, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Styled Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual T355, Touring suspension. This Jeep Patriot has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission.
This Jeep Patriot Sport Has Everything You Want
Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Hands-free not included, Radio w/Clock, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock, Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Manual 1st Row Windows, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts, GVWR: 2,012 kgs (4,435 lbs).
Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2014 Patriot has a body style that hearkens back to the Cherokee of the past but with a refreshingly modern twist. Its geometric angles, bold fender flares, and body colored grille freshen up the look while still maintaining the familiar Jeep look and feel that people love. It is available in three models: Sport, Latitude and Limited. The Sport and Latitude come standard with a 2.0-Liter, 4-Cylinder 158 horsepower engine. The Limited comes standard with a 2.4-liter, 4-Cylinder engine with 172 horsepower, and it is an option for other two models. The Sport and Latitude come standard with a five-speed manual transmission with an option to get a 6-speed automatic instead. With the Limited, the automatic is standard and the manual is an option. All three models can be purchased in either 4x2 or 4x4 versions. However, with the 4x4, the standard engine is the 2.4-liter, and the Sport comes standard with a manual and the other 2 models come with the automatic. With the Patriot, fuel efficiency capabilities vary depending on which combination of engine, drivetrain, and transmission types you choose. However, the best gas mileage is achieved if you go with the 4x2 Sport or Latitude models with the 2.0-liter 4-Cylinder engine and manual transmission. It gives you an EPA estimated 23 MPG City and 30 MPG Highway. On the inside, you find a comfortable cabin that is easy to utilize and maintain. Everything you need is easily within reach. Standard on all models is an audio jack for your mobile devices. Cargo space is generous in the Patriot too. Not only do you get 53.5 cubic feet of room when the rear seats are folded down, in the Latitude and Limited models you get extra space with a standard front passenger seat that folds flat. For safety, it comes with six airbags, Anti-lock brakes, brake assist, stability control, electronic roll mitigation, and hill start assist. Come in and drive the 2014 Jeep Patriot today!
