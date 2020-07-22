2014 Jeep Patriot

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All Terrain Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Rear Bench Seat

Additional Features Bright White Clearcoat ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM DARK SLATE GREY PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission 3.367 Axle Ratio Tip Start (STD) SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All Terrain SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE NORTH EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Illuminated Entry Speed Sensitive Power Locks Body Colour Liftgate Applique Body Colour Door Handles Driver Seat Height ...

