2014 Jeep Patriot

WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission, 3.367 Axle Ratio, Tip Start (STD), TIRES: P215/65R17 OWL ALL TERRAIN, TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum, Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All Terrain, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE NORTH EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Keyless Entry, Illuminated Entry, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Body Colour Liftgate Applique, Body Colour Door Handles, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Fog Lamps, North Badge, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Rear 60/40 Split Recline Seat, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power Driver 1-Touch Windows, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD), DARK SLATE GREY, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT. This Jeep Patriot has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Jeep Patriot Sport Has Everything You Want *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring suspension, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Hands-free not included, Radio w/Clock, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts, GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs), Glove Box.* Critics Agree*IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2014 Patriot has a body style that hearkens back to the Cherokee of the past but with a refreshingly modern twist. Its geometric angles, bold fender flares, and body colored grille freshen up the look while still maintaining the familiar Jeep look and feel that people love. It is available in three models: Sport, Latitude and Limited. The Sport and Latitude come standard with a 2.0-Liter, 4-Cylinder 158 horsepower engine. The Limited comes standard with a 2.4-liter, 4-Cylinder engine with 172 horsepower, and it is an option for other two models. The Sport and Latitude come standard with a five-speed manual transmission with an option to get a 6-speed automatic instead. With the Limited, the automatic is standard and the manual is an option. All three models can be purchased in either 4x2 or 4x4 versions. However, with the 4x4, the standard engine is the 2.4-liter, and the Sport comes standard with a manual and the other 2 models come with the automatic. With the Patriot, fuel efficiency capabilities vary depending on which combination of engine, drivetrain, and transmission types you choose. However, the best gas mileage is achieved if you go with the 4x2 Sport or Latitude models with the 2.0-liter 4-Cylinder engine and manual transmission. It gives you an EPA estimated 23 MPG City and 30 MPG Highway. On the inside, you find a comfortable cabin that is easy to utilize and maintain. Everything you need is easily within reach. Standard on all models is an audio jack for your mobile devices. Cargo space is generous in the Patriot too. Not only do you get 53.5 cubic feet of room when the rear seats are folded down, in the Latitude and Limited models you get extra space with a standard front passenger seat that folds flat. For safety, it comes with six airbags, Anti-lock brakes, brake assist, stability control, electronic roll mitigation, and hill start assist. Come in and drive the 2014 Jeep Patriot today!
