Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

104,206 KM

Details Description Features

$24,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 10107309
  2. 10107309
Contact Seller

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,206KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10107309
  • Stock #: N148048A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,206 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System

Additional Features

Bright White Clearcoat
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Air Filtering
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD)
PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP -inc: Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
BODY-COLOUR JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer
MOPAR PREMIUM CHROME GROUP -inc: Bright Grille Chrome Exterior Mirrors
MOPAR CHROME EDITION GROUP -inc: MOPAR Chrome Fuel Filler Door MOPAR Chrome Exhaust Tip MOPAR Chrome Taillamp Guards MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
DARK SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 104,206 KM
$24,977 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 186,411 KM
$3,400 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 80,901 KM
$33,977 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory