2014 Jeep Wrangler
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
104,206KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10107309
- Stock #: N148048A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,206 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 4dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Additional Features
Bright White Clearcoat
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Air Filtering
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD)
PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP -inc: Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
BODY-COLOUR JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer
MOPAR PREMIUM CHROME GROUP -inc: Bright Grille Chrome Exterior Mirrors
MOPAR CHROME EDITION GROUP -inc: MOPAR Chrome Fuel Filler Door MOPAR Chrome Exhaust Tip MOPAR Chrome Taillamp Guards MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
DARK SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
