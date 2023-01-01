2014 Jeep Wrangler

Bright White Clearcoat

AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Air Filtering

DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474

ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)

TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD)

PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP -inc: Sunrider Soft Top

TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control

RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation

CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

BODY-COLOUR JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer

MOPAR PREMIUM CHROME GROUP -inc: Bright Grille Chrome Exterior Mirrors

MOPAR CHROME EDITION GROUP -inc: MOPAR Chrome Fuel Filler Door MOPAR Chrome Exhaust Tip MOPAR Chrome Taillamp Guards MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps