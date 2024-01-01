$11,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Soul
SX
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,604 KM
Vehicle Description
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P235/45R18 -inc: tire mobility kit, Tire mobility kit, Streaming Audio, Splash Guards, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. This Kia Soul has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Kia Soul SX Has Everything You Want
Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear Child Safety Locks, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, LED Brakelights, Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material, Leather Upholstery, Integrated Roof Antenna, Immobilizer, Illuminated Glove Box, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Front-Wheel Drive.
Critics Agree
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Totally transformed, the 2014 Kia Soul is more fun to drive, has moreadvanced technology, and more surprises. It looks different because it is different. With its unique styling inside and out and impressive features it's a new way to roll. Think of the Soul as your personal canvas. It's ready for custom touches. Unique colors inside and out for you to choose from. Plenty of optional accessories, like aluminum sill plates for the doors, all-weather floormats and bumper applique. For the finishing touch, a sunshade with the name Soul on it. Soul ! models have distinctive front LED accent lights and LED taillights to stand apart from the rest. Jump into the Soul and you can take on the road with confidence. Enjoy the strong performance of Soul's 130-hp 1.6L engine or Soul + and ! models' 164-hp 2.0L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. Manual transmission is also available on Soul and Soul +. An available Eco Package on Soul+ includes Idle Stop & Go. It automatically turns off the engine when you come to a complete stop and then seamlessly restarts the engine when you release the brake pedal. Inside you will experience tons of standard features including 60/40 split-folding rear seats and Bluetooth. Available features include sunroof, push-button start with smart key, pulsating speaker lights, heated front seats, power-folding mirrors, voice-command navigation system, automatic climate control, rear-camera display, USB/aux for your MP3s, an accessory cable that lets you control your iPod, and UVO infotainment system which lets you use your compatible cell phone to make hands-free calls, receive and respond to text messages, listen to streaming audio, enjoy your personal music, and play your favorite song, artist or genre of music all by giving a single voice command.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
