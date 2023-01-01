2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

$12,400 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 4 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10164882

10164882 Stock #: 16220

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 116,468 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.