2014 Mitsubishi Mirage
SE
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
- Listing ID: 8219733
- Stock #: 15289
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,951 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage SE is loaded with top-line features. Wheels: 14" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Mitsubishi Mirage SE
Tires: P165/65R14 AS, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 140W AM/FM CD/MP3 Stereo w/4 Speakers -inc: digital signal processor, speed compensated volume and equalization, Radio w/Clock and External Memory Control, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: From its carefully sculpted stylish exterior to its fuel sipping 44 mpg, the all new 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage is full of unexpected features designed to surprise and delight you! Other standard features include an Automatic Climate Control system, power windows with driver's side auto up/down, power side-view mirrors, a convenient 60/40 split folding rear seat, keyless entry, a sporty rear spoiler and a four-speaker 140 watt CD/MP3 audio system with USB/iPod input. Options include a new MMES Navigation System, Bluetooth hands free phone system, a One-Touch Start-Stop engine switch, a FAST-Key entry system and much more. The best feature of the all new 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage is the sheer fun you'll enjoy just driving it. The equipment navigation package on the 2014 Mirage includes a rear view camera. The 2014 Mirage not only looks cool, it's designed to help you keep your cool with automatic climate control as standard equipment. With seven standard airbags the 2014 Mirage can help keep you protected in nearly any situation.The all new 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage five door sub-compact is the most fuel-efficient non hybrid gasoline vehicle available in America. Have fun hitting the road in style in the agile, always entertaining 2014 Mirage. With eight eye-catching colors from which to select, your Mirage will be as distinctive as you are! And, you can make Mirage your own with accessories from your Mitsubishi retailer.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
