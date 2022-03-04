$20,290+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2014 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$20,290
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8456391
- Stock #: 70275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 70275
- Mileage 122,816 KM
Vehicle Description
Wheels: 18" x 7JJ Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: Sportronic Continuously Variable -inc: ECO mode indicator and paddle shifters, Tires: P225/55R18 AS, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button. This Mitsubishi RVR has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Mitsubishi RVR GT Has Everything You Want
Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/6 Speakers -inc: 140-watt, Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface w/streaming audio, USB input w/voice control and SIRIUS satellite radio w/6 months complimentary service, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat, Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Mitsubishi RVR gives a sporty edge to the stylish compact SUV. A 148-hp 2.0-liter MIVEC engine is standard on all vehicles, boasting up to 6.3 litres per 100 km. Every RVR comes with 18-inch aluminum-alloy or chrome-alloy wheels with P225/55R18 all-season tires. The heated power side view mirrors, rear wiper and window defroster with timer, and flat-type wiper blades, and available All-Wheel Control improves handling in the most challenging conditions and help this vehicle excel in the elements. In the cabin, comfort is key. A 6-way adjustable driver's seat, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and height-adjustable front shoulder belt anchors allow you to drive your way. Power windows and locks and steering-wheel-mounted cruise control and audio controls make life easy. New for 2014, the SE trim gets a dazzling 6.1-inch touchscreen audio system and rearview camera, along with standard SiriusXM and HD Radio. With the RVR's available panoramic glass roof, even the rear seats can have a front row view of the sky, measuring an impressive 4 feet in length by 3.2 feet across. Electric Power Steering, a seven-airbag safety system, Active Stability Control with Traction Control Logic, and Hill Start Assist highlight the RVR's safety features. Also included are 3-point seatbelts for all 5 seating positions, a tire pressure monitoring system, and child-safety rear door locks. The Mitsubishi RVR is a highly-customizable vehicle with many options and packages. It is a safe, viable vehicle for a small family, and is also space-efficient, comfortable, and very maneuverable.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.