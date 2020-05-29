Menu
Account
Sign In
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

Contact Seller
2015 Acura RDX

2015 Acura RDX

Technology

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Acura RDX

Technology

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

  1. 5079114
  2. 5079114
  3. 5079114
  4. 5079114
  5. 5079114
Contact Seller

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,950KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5079114
  • Stock #: D756014A
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H53FL802999
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

Freshly Traded....Check out this 2015 Acura RDX with Technology package and under 67,000 km. This one owner, and clean car proof SUV is loaded with features like heated front leather seats, power moon roof, power drivers seat, 2 sets of rims and tires and much more. Stop by Steele Mazda today 15 Lansing Court and have a look for yourself or give us a call at 1(888)540-0099 to arrange your demo drive.

Warranty is Available. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 119,588 KM
$14,009 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT
 80,401 KM
$26,025 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Forester...
 60,090 KM
$20,819 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

Call Dealer

902-462-XXXX

(click to show)

902-462-6600

Alternate Numbers
1-888-711-5978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory