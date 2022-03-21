Menu
2015 Audi S3

105,862 KM

Details Description Features

$21,890

+ tax & licensing
$21,890

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2015 Audi S3

2015 Audi S3

2.0T quattro Progres

2015 Audi S3

2.0T quattro Progres

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$21,890

+ taxes & licensing

105,862KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8923090
  Stock #: 15670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Low Kms, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows. This Audi A3 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi A3 2.0T quattro Progres
Power Locks, Power Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Heated Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, 12V Outlet, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler.

Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Luxury Cars Under $35,000.

Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: You'll like the Audi A3 if you're in the market for a smaller and consequently cheaper luxury car. More traditional than the Mercedes-Benz CLA and more legit than the Acura ILX, the new A3 feels like a real-deal premium car, and an available diesel engine is unique to the class.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Mirror(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

