2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
125,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10107300
- Stock #: N159600A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour G1F_AUTUMN_BRONZE_ME
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, 4dr Sdn 1LT, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
