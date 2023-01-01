Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

125,225 KM

Details Description Features

$11,477

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,477

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 10107300
  2. 10107300
Contact Seller

$11,477

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10107300
  • Stock #: N159600A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour G1F_AUTUMN_BRONZE_ME
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn 1LT, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2018 BMW 5 Series 53...
 105,722 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester...
 330,031 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 114,253 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory