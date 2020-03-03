2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Onstar

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Trunk

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

remote start

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features Hubcaps

MP3

BACKUP CAMERA

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Front disc & rear drum brakes

Auxilary 12V Outlet

