2015 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$16,550
- Listing ID: 9392995
- Stock #: 15884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,643 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window trim, bright, side, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, not desired, Voice recognition for phone, music and radio, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Trunk release, power located in CHMSL decklid, push button open on key fob, Trim, seat, Premium Cloth. This Chevrolet Malibu has a powerful Gas I4 2.5L/150 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Chevrolet Malibu LT Has Everything You Want
Tires, P215/60R16 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare, not desired, Tire sealant and inflator kit, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Suspension, rear 4-link, Suspension, front, MacPherson strut, Storage, innovative hidden storage behind 7" diagonal touch screen, large storage in front and rear door panels, and console storage, Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, rack-mounted, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and cruise controls, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, stability control system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you decide to continue your service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call 1-877-209-0079 to cancel. See SiriusXM "Terms & Conditions" for complete terms at siriusxm.ca. Other fees and taxes will apply. All fees and programming subject to change.), Seats, front bucket, Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding, Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual, Seat adjuster, driver, 4-way manual, 2-way power vertical, Safety belts, 3-point, all positions, Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: If you want solid family transportation with the unfettered entertainment options that only come from the Internet, the 2015 Chevrolet Malibu may be the answer to your midsize sedan prayers.
Vehicle Features
