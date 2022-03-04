Menu
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

158,824 KM

$7,977

+ tax & licensing
$7,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$7,977

+ taxes & licensing

158,824KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8558429
  • Stock #: N148124A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GVU_MOCHA_BRONZE_MET
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn LT Auto, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 6300 rpm 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD)

