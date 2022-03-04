$7,977+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
158,824KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8558429
- Stock #: N148124A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GVU_MOCHA_BRONZE_MET
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,824 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn LT Auto, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110
Vehicle Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 6300 rpm 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
