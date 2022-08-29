Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

128,506 KM

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

C

2015 Chrysler 200

C

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

128,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9291751
  • Stock #: 70459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,506 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio, SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5), GLOSS BLACK, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes (HD), Compass, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. This Chrysler 200 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Chrysler 200 C
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material.

Only The Best Get Recognized
IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist.

Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: One of the more attractive interiors in the segment at an affordable price is tough to overlook. A refined 4-cylinder engine offers respectable fuel economy due in part to the new 9-speed automatic transmission. If its power you seek, the Pentastar V6 serves up 295 horsepower.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Gloss Black
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes (HD)

