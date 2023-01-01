$21,395+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$21,395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,903 KM
Vehicle Description
Compass, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist, 1 smart-charging USB port, auxiliary input jack, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams. This Ford Edge has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Ford Edge SEL Has Everything You Want
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 6 speakers and 6-month prepaid subscription to SiriusXM, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material.
Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The all new 2015 Ford Edge is taking crossovers to a whole new level. The SE, SEL, and Titanium models offer both the remarkable 2.0L EcoBoost engine gives you plenty of low-end torque for acceleration and passing, and the 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 for best in class power. The bold Edge Sport model makes use of a fiery 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine to deliver tons of torque and power. A new SEL Appearance Package adds flair including eye-catching 20 inch wheels. Available in all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive, the Edge can help you maintain your cruising distance, change lanes and back out of parking spaces. The turbocharged, direct-injection 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 engine with 6-speed automatic transmission, helps the Edge deliver up to 30mpg hwy. Outside, aggressive front and rear fascias combine with a bold black grille, unique headlamp treatments, oval-shaped chrome exhaust tips and jaw-dropping 18-20inch alloy wheels to give any Edge the look that backs it all up. The Limited model is just one example of the interior luxury experienced in the new Edge. Available advanced technology like ultrasonic sensors detect vehicles and objects in your blind spots while a front-facing camera gives you a peek around corners at slow speeds. Available Enhanced Active Park Assist adds the ability for Edge to help you with perpendicular parking too. Utilizing the vehicles twelve ultrasonic sensors, Edge will scan for suitable parking spaces, and will assist in backing the vehicle into the spot. Stay connected with hands-free calling, voice-activated entertainment, customizable instrument cluster screens and touch-screen controls all available via SYNC with MyFord Touch.
