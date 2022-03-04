Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

104,114 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

104,114KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8579786
  • Stock #: 70290

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 104,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Compass, Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat, power recline and lumbar, 6-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline and lumbar and 2-way driver/front-passenger head restraints, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2" colour LCD displays in cluster, 8" LCD colour touch-screen in centre, media hub w/auxiliary hub and (2) USB ports, SD card reader, audio/video input jacks (deletes auxiliary input jack) and 5-way controls located on steering wheel, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Ford Explorer has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Ford Explorer XLT Has Everything You Want
Silver Grille, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable -inc: premium plus sound system w/9 speakers, 100 Watts and SIRIUS satellite radio, Note: SIRIUS satellite radio includes 6 month prepaid subscription, Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Passenger Knee Airbag, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Critics Agree
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: The 2015 Ford Explorer is a roomy, comfortable, versatile, and more fuel-efficient SUV than its truck-based ancestors, or even modern vehicles like the Chevy Tahoe. If thats what you need, the Explorer fits the bill.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

