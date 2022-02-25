$23,590+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2015 Ford Flex
SEL
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$23,590
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8406996
- Stock #: 70260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 70260
- Mileage 140,036 KM
Vehicle Description
Compass, Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/60R18 BSW, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice activation, 911 assist, VHR, SYNC Services, Applink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and USB port, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams. This Ford Flex has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Ford Flex SEL Has Everything You Want
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers, clock, auxiliary audio input jack and SIRIUS satellite radio w/six-month prepaid subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Locking Glove Box.
Only The Best Get Recognized
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Ford Flex is the modern way to move. With bold lettering on the hood, futuristic front grille, and a sleek shape, it is the space for busy families on the go. It comes in 3 trims: the Base SE, the mid range SEL, and the top-tier Limited. Exciting to look at, Flex is equally exciting to drive. Standard on the SE and SEL is the 3.5L V6 with 287hp and 25 MPG HWY, and the Limited gives you choice of the optional 3.5L EcoBoost V6 with 365hp and 23 MPG HWY. Both engines come with a 6-speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. The Flex is full of great technology. Standard SYNC with MyFord keeps you connected to calls, music and more while keeping both hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. Adaptive Cruise Control automatically adjusts the speed of the Flex if there is slowing traffic ahead. If you are getting the Limited, Active Park Assist is available that can identify spots for you to parallel park in and then steer the vehicle into place itself. Flex comes standard with 1st-row bucket seats, 2nd-row 60/40 split bench seat and 3rd-row 50/50 split bench seat for seven-passenger seating. It's amazing how much room there is for all seven passengers, and 2nd-row and 3rd-row legroom is best in class. For a more spacious feel, the available Vista Roof consists of four skylights covering all three rows of seating. The available Navigation System with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link combines GPS technology, with voice-guided turn-by-turn directions and 3-D mapping. On the Limited, a Rear View Camera helps you see what's behind you, and Wipers automatically activate when they sense moisture. Flex also offers available industry-first inflatable 2nd-row safety belts for the outboard passengers.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.