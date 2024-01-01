Menu
This 2015 Ford Focus S is loaded with top-line features. Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material. These Packages Will Make Your Ford Focus S The Envy of Your Friends Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Tires: P195/65R15 H-Rated, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/4-Speakers -inc: 110-Watt, USB input, auxiliary input jack and speed sensitive volume control, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Manual Rear Windows, Manual Air Conditioning. Critics Agree IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. The Experts Verdict... As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: It only takes a glance to see the all-new 2015 Ford Focus dynamic new look. One that commands attention from every angle, showcasing an elegant profile with clean, flowing lines. Ground your Focus with stylish wheels. Choose from a wide range of designs available on S, SE and Titanium models. Options include 15, 16, 17 and 18 inches. Inside youll find an equally stunning cabin. The center stack is reimagined, the tech is inspiring and theres even a new lineup of available seats on all models. Focus is as ready to make things happen as you are. Standard features including the communications system that helps keep you connected and the rear view camera that helps you see whats behind your vehicle were designed to not only complement your drivebut make it more convenient. SYNC voice-activated technology helps you keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel now comes standard on all models. The standard 2.0L Ti-VCT I-4 engine is flex-fuel capable, so you can use either unleaded, E85 or any combination of the two. The Focus Electric runs exclusively on electricitykeeping you on the road and away from the pump. While the 252hp 2.0L EcoBoost engine in the ST is efficient and packed with power. And the newly available 1.0L EcoBoost I-3 engine provides both performance and efficiencyno compromises necessary when it comes to the 2015 Ford Focus. THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence. EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time. FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. 2015 Ford Focus

148,503 KM

$12,250

+ tax & licensing

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Ford Focus S is loaded with top-line features. Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.

These Packages Will Make Your Ford Focus S The Envy of Your Friends
Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Tires: P195/65R15 H-Rated, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/4-Speakers -inc: 110-Watt, USB input, auxiliary input jack and speed sensitive volume control, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Manual Rear Windows, Manual Air Conditioning.

Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: It only takes a glance to see the all-new 2015 Ford Focus' dynamic new look. One that commands attention from every angle, showcasing an elegant profile with clean, flowing lines. Ground your Focus with stylish wheels. Choose from a wide range of designs available on S, SE and Titanium models. Options include 15, 16, 17 and 18 inches. Inside youll find an equally stunning cabin. The center stack is reimagined, the tech is inspiring and theres even a new lineup of available seats on all models. Focus is as ready to make things happen as you are. Standard features including the communications system that helps keep you connected and the rear view camera that helps you see whats behind your vehicle were designed to not only complement your drivebut make it more convenient. SYNC voice-activated technology helps you keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel now comes standard on all models. The standard 2.0L Ti-VCT I-4 engine is flex-fuel capable, so you can use either unleaded, E85 or any combination of the two. The Focus Electric runs exclusively on electricitykeeping you on the road and away from the pump. While the 252hp 2.0L EcoBoost engine in the ST is efficient and packed with power. And the newly available 1.0L EcoBoost I-3 engine provides both performance and efficiencyno compromises necessary when it comes to the 2015 Ford Focus.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Ford Focus