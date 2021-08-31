+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
+ taxes & licensing
Compass, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 16" Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Tires: P215/55R16, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Streaming Audio. This Ford Focus has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford Focus SE
Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers -inc: 110-Watt, USB input, auxiliary input jack and speed sensitive volume control, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Manual Air Conditioning, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna.
Only The Best Get Recognized
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: It only takes a glance to see the all-new 2015 Ford Focus' dynamic new look. One that commands attention from every angle, showcasing an elegant profile with clean, flowing lines. Ground your Focus with stylish wheels. Choose from a wide range of designs available on S, SE and Titanium models. Options include 15, 16, 17 and 18 inches. Inside youll find an equally stunning cabin. The center stack is reimagined, the tech is inspiring and theres even a new lineup of available seats on all models. Focus is as ready to make things happen as you are. Standard features including the communications system that helps keep you connected and the rear view camera that helps you see whats behind your vehicle were designed to not only complement your drivebut make it more convenient. SYNC voice-activated technology helps you keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel now comes standard on all models. The standard 2.0L Ti-VCT I-4 engine is flex-fuel capable, so you can use either unleaded, E85 or any combination of the two. The Focus Electric runs exclusively on electricitykeeping you on the road and away from the pump. While the 252hp 2.0L EcoBoost engine in the ST is efficient and packed with power. And the newly available 1.0L EcoBoost I-3 engine provides both performance and efficiencyno compromises necessary when it comes to the 2015 Ford Focus.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4