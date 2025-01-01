$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,339KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC6FG523720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 119,339 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic, Gas 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
2015 GMC Sierra 1500