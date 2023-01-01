$12,795+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent
L
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$12,795
- Listing ID: 10288995
- Stock #: 70693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,924 KM
Vehicle Description
ULTRA BLACK PEARL, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/70TR14, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. This Hyundai ACCENT has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Manual transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Hyundai ACCENT L The Envy of Your Friends
Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, 2 front door mounted speakers and 2 rear door mounted speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock, Provision Air Conditioning, Power Door Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Rear Windows, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Manual 1st Row Windows, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna, Immobilizer, Grille w/Chrome Bar, Glove Box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Hyundai Accent is an entry-level car that doesn't feel like one, look like one or drive like one. The Fluidic Sculpture design theme that sets Hyundai apart has been extended to the Accent. Hyundai has given it a distinctive front fascia, bold rear bumper design and flowing lines that you normally wouldn't find on a car in this segment. The rear hatch on the Accent 5-Door increases versatility and functionality, while expressive side character lines spice up its signature style. Whether you're behind the wheel, a backseat driver, or lucky enough to be riding shotgun, the spacious interior of the Accent offers comfort and refinement that's unique to its class, In fact, the EPA even upgraded the 4-Door Accent to a compact sedan rating. The Accent 5-Door also has best-in-class cargo volume, allowing more room for the gear you don't want to leave behind. The Accent features an award-winning, eco-efficient 1.6L GDI engine that generates 138hp. The Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing helps improve torque and enhance fuel efficiency so you spend less time at the pump. Offering 37 MPG fuel economy, it's performance without compromise. This 4-cylinder can be coupled with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC. Whether you're listening to SiriusXM on the 6- speaker, 172-Watt audio system, controlling the cruise control from your steering wheel or chatting hands-free via Bluetooth, you're going to feel smarter for choosing the Accent. With the Accent, sophisticated safety features come standard. Its active safety systems react instantly and predictably to help you avoid an accident, and is equipped with front, front side-impact and side-curtain airbags to help protect you if the unavoidable occurs.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
