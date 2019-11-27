Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport (Unlimited Km Engine Protection)

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport (Unlimited Km Engine Protection)

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,460KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388886
  • Stock #: 324281A
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB8FG232720
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

Unlimited Km Engine Protection....Twilight Black 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Base Unlimited Km Engine Protection FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHCCARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **NOT A PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**, **90 DAYS NO PAYMENT O.A.C**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **LIKE NEW TIRES**, 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.

Why Buy From Us? - Fair Market Pricing - No Pressure Environment - State Of the Art Facility - Certified Technicians.

If you are in the market for a quality used car, used truck or used minivan please take a moment and search our collective inventory located at our dealerships. Our goal is to deliver the best possible service to you. We are united by one passion: To help you find the vehicle that is right for you, and for wherever the roads you travel take you. Simply put, we work hard to earn your trust, and even harder to keep it, always going the extra mile to serve you. See why our customers say that, when it comes to choosing a vehicle, the Steele Auto Group makes it easy!".

Warranty is Available. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

1-888-711-5978

