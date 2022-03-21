Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

109,884 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave's Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

109,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8790194
  • Stock #: 70318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,884 KM

Vehicle Description

CANYON COPPER, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Hyper Silver Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/55 R19 AS, Steel Spare Wheel. This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE Has Everything You Want
Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted, 699 MB digital media storage, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and 4.3" LCD colour touchscreen display w/rearview camera output, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Locking Glove Box, Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts.

See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: The 2015 Santa Fe Sport is a great choice if youre looking for a comfortable, stylish and efficient compact SUV. Packed with features and with an affordable price, the Santa Fe Sport should be on any crossover-SUV shoppers list.


(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Canyon Copper
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

