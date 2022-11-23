Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

138,119 KM

$18,795

+ tax & licensing
$18,795

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave's Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Tech

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Tech

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$18,795

+ taxes & licensing

138,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9368545
  • Stock #: 70488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,119 KM

Vehicle Description

POLISHED METAL METALLIC, Compass, BLACK, CLOTH W/LEATHER BOLSTER SEATING SURFACES, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season. This Hyundai SONATA has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Hyundai SONATA Sport Tech The Envy of Your Friends
Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Dimension AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7 speakers, external amplifier, navigation system w/8" touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks, SiriusXM shark fin antenna and steering wheel audio controls, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat.

Critics Agree
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
POLISHED METAL METALLIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
BLACK CLOTH W/LEATHER BOLSTER SEATING SURFACES

