2015 Jeep Cherokee

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,890

+ tax & licensing
$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave's Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD), Compass, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning w/Integrated HVAC Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Accessory Switch Bank Module, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17" x 7" Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Jeep Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Jeep Cherokee Sport
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control, Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Normal Duty Suspension, Manual Air Conditioning.

Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: If you think anything that looks like an off-roader should be an off-roader especially if theres a Jeep badge on the nose then the 2015 Jeep Cherokee SUV is for you.


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning w/Integrated HVAC Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Accessory Switch Bank Module Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Leather...

