Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

140,736 KM

Details Description Features

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

140,736KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8919394
  • Stock #: 15678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,736 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II -inc: Electronic Range Select, Off Road Suspension, Active Drive II Badge, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Jeep Active Drive II, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: 225/65R17 BSW AS (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Uconnect Access, Uconnect Access Via Mobile, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, For Details Go To DriveUconnect.ca, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II, POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, OFF ROAD SUSPENSION, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD). This Jeep Cherokee has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Jeep Cherokee North
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go, Remote Start System, Automatic Headlamps, Cargo Net, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down.

Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: For 2015, this famed Jeep Cherokee remains full of sophistication, styling and technology. The body of the Cherokee is cutting edge with an appearance that is aerodynamic. It features aggressively angled LED headlights, and a rear tailgate with stunning curves. Even the signature Jeep 7-slotted Grille is a modern refined look, but is still instantly recognizable. Standard on all models, is the impressive 2.4-Liter MultiAir2 Tigershark I4 engine with 184hp, and a 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. The Trailhawk model gives you the 9-Speed Transmission with Jeep Active Drive II, an Off-Road Suspension, and Hill Descent Control. Need extra power? No problem. All models, with the exception of the Sport, give you the option of a 3.2-Liter Pentastar V6, with 271 hp. The Cherokee is available in both Front-Wheel and Four-Wheel Drive Models, with seven trims between them. The interior is stylish and high-end, but with an attitude. Hand-sculpted angles, incredible technology, and high quality materials scream comfort. Experience the feel of the bucket seats that are designed to make all your drives relaxing. Jeep also made sure that its high-tech features like the various Uconnect systems were not only powerful, but easy to use as well. Plus, check out the hidden storage under floorboard in the back cargo area, or in the secret bin within the available fold-flat front passenger seat. Jeep has considered your safety as well with 4-wheel Anti-Lock brakes, Traction Control, and Electronic Roll Mitigation on all models. Plus, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist and Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Off Road Suspension
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power 8-Way Driver Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: 225/65R17 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System Automatic Headlamps Cargo Net Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power 8-Way Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone ...
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II -inc: Electronic Range Select Off Road Suspension Active Drive II Badge Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Jeep Active Drive II Hill Descent Control
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Uconnect Access Uconnect Access Via Mobile 8.4" Touch Screen Display For Details Go To DriveUconne...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

2016 Kia Sorento SX ...
 86,969 KM
$24,996 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 125,676 KM
$19,395 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 122,203 KM
$18,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory