$19,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8919394
- Stock #: 15678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,736 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II -inc: Electronic Range Select, Off Road Suspension, Active Drive II Badge, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Jeep Active Drive II, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: 225/65R17 BSW AS (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Uconnect Access, Uconnect Access Via Mobile, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, For Details Go To DriveUconnect.ca, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II, POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, OFF ROAD SUSPENSION, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD). This Jeep Cherokee has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Jeep Cherokee North
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go, Remote Start System, Automatic Headlamps, Cargo Net, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: For 2015, this famed Jeep Cherokee remains full of sophistication, styling and technology. The body of the Cherokee is cutting edge with an appearance that is aerodynamic. It features aggressively angled LED headlights, and a rear tailgate with stunning curves. Even the signature Jeep 7-slotted Grille is a modern refined look, but is still instantly recognizable. Standard on all models, is the impressive 2.4-Liter MultiAir2 Tigershark I4 engine with 184hp, and a 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. The Trailhawk model gives you the 9-Speed Transmission with Jeep Active Drive II, an Off-Road Suspension, and Hill Descent Control. Need extra power? No problem. All models, with the exception of the Sport, give you the option of a 3.2-Liter Pentastar V6, with 271 hp. The Cherokee is available in both Front-Wheel and Four-Wheel Drive Models, with seven trims between them. The interior is stylish and high-end, but with an attitude. Hand-sculpted angles, incredible technology, and high quality materials scream comfort. Experience the feel of the bucket seats that are designed to make all your drives relaxing. Jeep also made sure that its high-tech features like the various Uconnect systems were not only powerful, but easy to use as well. Plus, check out the hidden storage under floorboard in the back cargo area, or in the secret bin within the available fold-flat front passenger seat. Jeep has considered your safety as well with 4-wheel Anti-Lock brakes, Traction Control, and Electronic Roll Mitigation on all models. Plus, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist and Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
Vehicle Features
