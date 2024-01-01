2015 Jeep Compass

Menu
Account
Sign In
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: 6.5 Touchscreen, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE NORTH EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Keyless Entry, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Silver Interior Accents, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Liftgate Applique, Bright Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles, Illuminated Entry, North Badge, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Rear 60/40 Split Recline Seat, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Driver 1-Touch Power Windows, NORTH ALL-SEASON GROUP, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD), DARK SLATE GREY, CLOTH/VINYL LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS. This Jeep Compass has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Compass North Edition The Envy of Your Friends Wheels w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring suspension, Tires: P215/60R17 BSW A-S Touring, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Handsfree not included, Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering. THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence. EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time. FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2015 Jeep Compass

151,863 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,863KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,863 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE NORTH EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Keyless Entry, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Silver Interior Accents, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Liftgate Applique, Bright Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles, Illuminated Entry, North Badge, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Rear 60/40 Split Recline Seat, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Driver 1-Touch Power Windows, NORTH ALL-SEASON GROUP, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD), DARK SLATE GREY, CLOTH/VINYL LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS. This Jeep Compass has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Compass North Edition The Envy of Your Friends
Wheels w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring suspension, Tires: P215/60R17 BSW A-S Touring, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Handsfree not included, Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
North All-Season Group
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
DARK SLATE GREY CLOTH/VINYL LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE NORTH EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Speed Sensitive Power Locks Driver Seat Height Adjuster Silver Interior Accents Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Liftga...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Used 2015 Jeep Compass North Edition for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2015 Jeep Compass North Edition 151,863 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note S for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2018 Nissan Versa Note S 93,872 KM $16,895 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2013 Ford Focus SE 152,706 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Compass