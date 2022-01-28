$22,450+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Renegade
Limited
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,202 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 18" X 7.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), REMOTE START SYSTEM, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, MOJAVE SAND, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD), Compass, BODY-COLOUR ROOF, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS. This Jeep Renegade has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P225/55R18 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Normal Duty Suspension.
KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com 10 Tech-Savviest Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Our 10 Favorite New-for-2015 Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Subcompact SUVs Under $15,000.
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Prepare to tackle nature with the all new Jeep Renegade. A stiff body structure, a responsive steering system and an integrated KONI frequency selective damping front and rear strut system all add up to premium performance. The Renegade combines iconic Jeep styling with a smaller city friendly package. The available My Sky open-air, dual-panel roof features panels that can simply be retracted or removed completely for true open-air driving. Wheel options range from 16 to 18 inch. Renegade offers a host of over 70 active and passive safety and security features as well. The Renegade is available with two 4x4 systems: Jeep Active Drive on Sport, Latitude and Limited models and Jeep Active Drive Low on Trailhawk models. Both systems feature a rear axle disconnect system that seamlessly switches between two and four-wheel drive. The system increases efficiency when 4x4 isnt needed and enhances traction when it is. Every Renegade 4x4 is equipped with available Selec-Terrain traction control. The system allows the driver to tune traction settings for conditions such as snow, sand, mud and exclusive to the Trailhawk model an additional rock setting. The Renegade gives you a choice of two powerful, fuel efficient engines including a 160hp 1.4L MultiAir Turbo Engine with 6-speed manual transmission standard to the Sport and Latitude models or a 180hp 2.4L Tigershark Engine with a 9-speed automatic transmission standard on Limited and Trailhawk models. Inside you will be greeted by such features as the Uconnect systems that come with options such as bluetooth, back up camera, and GPS. Other available features include USB/Aux input, heated seats and steering wheel, and an available nine speaker 506-watt audio system.
