2015 Kia Forte

$13,750 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 0 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

8790182 Stock #: 15597

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 103,005 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

