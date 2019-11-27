660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8
902-462-6600
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161
Unlimited Km Engine Protection....Liquid Silver Metallic 2015 Mazda Mazda5 GS Unlimited Km Engine Protection FWD 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic 2.5L I4 DOHC 16VCARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **NOT A PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**, **90 DAYS NO PAYMENT O.A.C**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **DEALER MAINTAINED**, **LIKE NEW TIRES**, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fully automatic headlights, Power Moonroof w/Tilt & Slide, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.
Why Buy From Us? - Fair Market Pricing - No Pressure Environment - State Of the Art Facility - Certified Technicians.
If you are in the market for a quality used car, used truck or used minivan please take a moment and search our collective inventory located at our dealerships. Our goal is to deliver the best possible service to you. We are united by one passion: To help you find the vehicle that is right for you, and for wherever the roads you travel take you. Simply put, we work hard to earn your trust, and even harder to keep it, always going the extra mile to serve you. See why our customers say that, when it comes to choosing a vehicle, the Steele Auto Group makes it easy!"
Warranty is Available. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8