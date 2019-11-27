Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA5

GS (Unlimited Km Engine Protection)

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

$14,088

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,025KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388883
  • Stock #: 638370A
  • VIN: JM1CW2CLXF0183249
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

Unlimited Km Engine Protection....Liquid Silver Metallic 2015 Mazda Mazda5 GS Unlimited Km Engine Protection FWD 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic 2.5L I4 DOHC 16VCARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **NOT A PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**, **90 DAYS NO PAYMENT O.A.C**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **DEALER MAINTAINED**, **LIKE NEW TIRES**, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fully automatic headlights, Power Moonroof w/Tilt & Slide, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.

Warranty is Available. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

