LOCATED AT

Steele Mazda

15 Lansing Court

Dartmouth B2W-0K3

(902) 462-6600

1 (888) 229-7161



Unlimited Km Engine Protection....Liquid Silver Metallic 2015 Mazda Mazda5 GS Unlimited Km Engine Protection FWD 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic 2.5L I4 DOHC 16VCARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **NOT A PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**, **90 DAYS NO PAYMENT O.A.C**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **DEALER MAINTAINED**, **LIKE NEW TIRES**, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fully automatic headlights, Power Moonroof w/Tilt & Slide, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.



Why Buy From Us? - Fair Market Pricing - No Pressure Environment - State Of the Art Facility - Certified Technicians.



If you are in the market for a quality used car, used truck or used minivan please take a moment and search our collective inventory located at our dealerships. Our goal is to deliver the best possible service to you. We are united by one passion: To help you find the vehicle that is right for you, and for wherever the roads you travel take you. Simply put, we work hard to earn your trust, and even harder to keep it, always going the extra mile to serve you. See why our customers say that, when it comes to choosing a vehicle, the Steele Auto Group makes it easy!"



Warranty is Available. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details

Safety Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Cloth Interior

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.