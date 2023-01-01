Menu
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr CVT SE *Ltd Avail*, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

86,997 KM

Details Description

$12,977

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

86,997KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr CVT SE *Ltd Avail*, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

