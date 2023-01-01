$12,977+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$12,977
+ taxes & licensing
86,997KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,997 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr CVT SE *Ltd Avail*, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
