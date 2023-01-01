$24,477+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2015 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$24,477
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9542005
- Stock #: 15932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Compass, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" Machined Aluminum Alloy, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 20", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards. This Nissan Murano has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission.
This Nissan Murano Platinum Has Everything You Want
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation -inc: MP3/WMA readers, Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer, auxiliary audio input jack, SiriusXM satellite radio, 7" colour WVGA centre display, front USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant, NissanConnect w/navigation, 8" colour display w/multi-touch control, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio and SiriusXM Traffic, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Inspired by the future of aerospace, the redesigned 2015 Murano's striking aerodynamic body looks as though it was shaped by the wind. Boomerang shaped headlights integrate with the aerodynamic profile. Available high-efficiency LED headlamps create a light pattern that replicates natural daylight. An available power panoramic moonroof reaches over both rows of seats for all to enjoy the ride. Inside you will appreciate the front and rear outboard Zero Gravity Seats, inspired by space-age technology they help take pressure off the lower back and reduce fatigue. Rear passengers can recline and activate their own available heated seats. Passengers in the rear seat can also enjoy a USB connection port with smartphone interface. In addition to warming up, the front seats also cool down. Whether it's a hot day or a cool night, the cabin can be waiting for you thanks to the Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control. A quick pull of two releases folds the 60/40-split second-row flat, giving you a maximum of 69.9 cubic feet of cargo space and the available power-return seats allow you to restore seat positions with the touch of a button. An available 11-speaker Bose audio system adds soundtrack to your commute while NissanConnect with Navigation keeps you connected to the world. The 3.5L V6 is able to produce 260hp at an efficient 28MPG on the highway. The drivetrain comes with either standard front-wheel drive or the available intuitive AWD which reacts not just to changing conditions, but changing needs including cruising vs. cornering, or dry vs. wet roads. Available safety features include blind sport warning, moving object detection, Intelligent Cruise Control, and Predictive Forward Collision Warning.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.