2015 Toyota Corolla

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. This Toyota Corolla has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: 6.1" display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and glass imprinted antenna, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests, Glove Box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers.
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Tech-Savviest Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best UberX Candidates.
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Toyota Corolla is a fresh take on the design of a long-time icon. It has been given major stylistic changes inside and out resulting in a car that is edgy, fun, and economical all at once. The new front grille and dramatic headlights show off its attitude, complemented smooth aerodynamic lines all the way back to the stylish new taillights in the rear. With 4 models there is a Corolla for almost every taste. Toyota has given shoppers 2 peppy 1.8L, 4-Cylinder engine alternatives. The version for the L, LE, and S models has Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence and 132hp. The engine in the LE Eco has Valvematic technology and 140hp. Depending on the model and trim you select you can get a 6-Speed manual, a 4-speed automatic Transmission with intelligence, or a Continuously Variable Transmission with intelligence and Shift Mode. Fuel efficiencies vary by trim, but the best is the LE Eco CVT with an EPA estimated 30 MPG city and 42 MPG hwy. Passengers up front will be comfortable in adjustable, Whiplash-Injury-Lessening seats. Plus, you will be soothed with Air Conditioning or Automatic climate control, depending on trim level. The base L trim comes nicely equipped with essentials like power windows, locks and outside mirrors, and a steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth hands-free phone controls. In addition, you get Tech Audio with AM FM CD, Auxiliary Jack, USB port, iPod interface, and hands-free calling and music streaming utilizing Bluetooth. The top-level S trims offer enticing features like Paddle Shifters for precision driving, Sport Drive mode, 17-inch alloy wheels, Push Button Start, a Multi-information display, and the amazing Entune Premium Audio System with Navigation and App Suite.
