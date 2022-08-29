$25,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
V6
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$25,995
Listing ID: 9105868
Stock #: 15764
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 15764
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 is loaded with top-line features. Wheels: 16" Styled Steel, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.
These Packages Will Make Your Toyota Tacoma V6 The Envy of Your Friends
Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Solid Axle Rear Suspension, Sliding Rear Window, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Reverse Opening Rear Doors, Remote Keyless Entry w/Panic Button, Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs, Regular Dome Lighting, Regular Composite Box Style, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" display audio, and advanced voice recognition,, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror, Passenger Seat, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive.
Only The Best Get Recognized
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Get ready to have some serious fun with the most adrenaline-inducing lineup of off-road vehicles ever unleashed, the 2015 Toyota Tacoma Pro. It has muscular curves and a rugged look, complimented by large bumpers, bulging fenders, and a big grille. The 2015 Tacoma starts the adventure with available 4WD, an electronically controlled transfer case, stability control sensors and available BFGoodrich off-road tires, to deliver maximum traction. Whether it is for work or play, the Tacoma can handle all you throw at it in a more manageable form than a full-size pickup. Offered in three cab: Regular Cab fits up to 3 people, the Access Cab seats 4, and the Double Cab with large four doors and spacious interior for 5. Each cab size can be purchased as a Rear-Wheel Drive, or with 4WDemand part-time 4WD that can switch from 2WD to 4WD and back even while the vehicle is in motion. Each drivetrain is available with an automatic or a manual transmission. The exception is the Double Cab 4x2s, which are automatics only. All Regular Cab trims are powered by a 2.7-Liter, 159 Horsepower, 4-Cylinder engine. The Access Cab and Double Cabs add an optional 4.0-Liter, 236 Horsepower V6, exclusive to certain trims. Its fiber-reinforced composite bed has better impact strength than steel. Everywhere you look, you'll find thoughtful additions like rails, rings and compartments that make loading/unloading super easy. The interior has a modern urban feel, with controls and instruments that are easy to see and use. Sit inside and appreciate its intuitive feel, that is easy to maintain and comfortable as well. Offered with four levels of Entune audio, which uses compatible smartphones to provide access to information, entertainment and navigation.
Vehicle Features
