2015 Volkswagen Beetle

COMFORTLINE

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

COMFORTLINE

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,837KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4707513
  • Stock #: P21780
  • VIN: 3VWJ07AT8FM643897
Exterior Colour
Pure White
Interior Colour
Nutria Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Chevrolet
636 Portland Street
Dartmouth B3K-4Z8
(902) 434-4100
1 (855) 622-3756

Steele Chevrolet, Atlantic Canada's Premier Pre-Owned Super Center. Being a STEELE certified Pre-Owned vehicle ensures this unit has been fully inspected, fully detailed, serviced up to date and brought up to Certified standards. Market value priced for immediate delivery and ready to roll so if this is your next new to you vehicle, do not hesitate.

Warranty is Available. This Steele Chev Pre-Owned vehicle is backed by the balance of the manufacture factory warranty coverage and also qualifies for a wide variety of completely customizable extended warranty plans designed to fit any budget and driving style.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Navigation System
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

