2015 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5
902-468-6411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Clark Cloth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is a popular compact hatchback known for its sporty performance and practicality. Here are some key features and specifications typically associated with the base model:*Engine:* * Comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine. * Horsepower output would be around 210-220 horsepower.*Transmission:* * 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.*Performance:* * The Golf GTI is known for its agile handling and responsive steering, making it enjoyable to drive. * Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph is achieved in around 6 seconds, which is quite quick for its class.*Interior and Features:* * Seats five passengers with comfortable and supportive sport seats. * Standard features might include a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration (like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).*Safety:* * Common safety features include stability control, traction control, antilock brakes, and multiple airbags.*Cargo Space:* * The Golf GTI offers a good amount of cargo space for its size, with rear seats that fold down to accommodate larger items.*Fuel Efficiency:* * It generally achieves decent fuel efficiency, with EPA estimates around 25-28 mpg combined, depending on the transmission and driving conditions.Overall, the 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI provides a blend of sporty performance, practicality, and everyday usability, making it a popular choice among enthusiasts and those seeking a versatile compact car.
