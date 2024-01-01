Menu
The 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is a popular compact hatchback known for its sporty performance and practicality. Here are some key features and specifications typically associated with the base model:*Engine:* * Comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine. * Horsepower output would be around 210-220 horsepower.*Transmission:* * 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.*Performance:* * The Golf GTI is known for its agile handling and responsive steering, making it enjoyable to drive. * Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph is achieved in around 6 seconds, which is quite quick for its class.*Interior and Features:* * Seats five passengers with comfortable and supportive sport seats. * Standard features might include a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration (like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).*Safety:* * Common safety features include stability control, traction control, antilock brakes, and multiple airbags.*Cargo Space:* * The Golf GTI offers a good amount of cargo space for its size, with rear seats that fold down to accommodate larger items.*Fuel Efficiency:* * It generally achieves decent fuel efficiency, with EPA estimates around 25-28 mpg combined, depending on the transmission and driving conditions.Overall, the 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI provides a blend of sporty performance, practicality, and everyday usability, making it a popular choice among enthusiasts and those seeking a versatile compact car.

2015 Volkswagen Golf

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Base

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Clark Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CARBON STEEL METALLIC
CLARK CLOTH CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
SPORTS PACKAGE -inc: Automatic Headlights coming and leaving home function Wheels: 18" Austin Alloy Rain-Sensing Wipers Panorama Tilt & Slide Power Sunroof Light Assist automatic high beam control Tires: P225/40R18 AS Kessy Keyless Access w/Pu...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Volkswagen

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-468-6411

2015 Volkswagen Golf