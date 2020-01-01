Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+ | Trade-In | Fresh MVI

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+ | Trade-In | Fresh MVI

Location

Steele Auto Group

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

$8,963

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4469994
  • Stock #: V96978T
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ7FM296978
Exterior Colour
Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Volkswagen
696 Windmill Road
Dartmouth B3B-2A5
(902) 468-6411
1 (888) 785-2989

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2015 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L Trendline Plus 4D Sedan Black FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 SMPI SOHC 8V ULEV II 115hp**FRESH 2 YEAR MVI**, Market Value Pricing!, Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit. Talk to Us, we have special financing available, Titan Black Cloth, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Radio: Premium 8 AM/FM Sound System w/6-Disc CD, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L will not make it to the weekend!! Call Now to reserve your Test Drive appointment!! 1-902-468-6411 or chat with us online at www.steelevw.ca.



Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
