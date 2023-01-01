$28,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2016 Chevrolet Express
Cargo 2500
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9490318
- Stock #: 15921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 15921
- Mileage 128,452 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD) (Includes external engine oil cooler., Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers, Windows, power (Included with (ZQ2) Convenience Package. Deleted when (R8J) power window delete is ordered.), Wheels, 4 - 16" x 6.5" (40.6 cm x 16.5 cm) steel includes Grey centre caps and steel spare, Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition, Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded, Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.), Transmission oil cooler, external, Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted. This Chevrolet Express Cargo has a strong Gas V8 4.8L/293 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500
Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall located at rear underbody of vehicle, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Theft-deterrent system, Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs, Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar, Steering, power, Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black, StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system, Seats, front bucket with vinyl trim and outboard head restraints, includes inboard armrests. (Requires (**W) interior trim.), Seating arrangement, driver and front passenger high-back buckets with head restraints and vinyl or cloth trim (Not available with (AJ3) driver-side only frontal air bag.), Rear wheel drive, Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Required with (L20) Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI engine or (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI FlexFuel. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.), Power outlets, 2 auxiliary on engine console cover with covers, 12-volt, Power outlet, 120-volt, Oil life monitor, Mirrors, outside manual, Black, Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure, Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger, GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Standard on CG23405 or CG23705 models. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.).
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.