2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, P265/65R18 all-terrain, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a dependable Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ The Envy of Your Friends
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Taillamps, LED with signature, Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower, Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls, Steering wheel audio controls, Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist, SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all your favorite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer, smartphone or tablet to find your sound. (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-877-209-0079. All fees and programming subject to change.), Seats, front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench, 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including driver/front passenger power recline, driver/front passenger power lumbar, 2-position driver memory and adjustable outboard head restraints., Seating, heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models., Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor), Remote vehicle starter system, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, with 2 transmitters, Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black, Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines.
